Home CCTV shows the moment a car thief used a hacking device to get into Bentley during a late-night break-in - before ramming it through two gates to escape.

Now four members of an organised crime gang who stole over £3m worth of keyless cars have been jailed. All four pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

In the footage released by Surrey Police, one thief is seen using a device to unlock the keyless Bentley after “hacking” into it, before ramming it through a gated driveway. The conviction of the four men was the result of an investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit into the thefts of 53 vehicles.

The string of thefts took place over 12 months and across multiple counties in the south -east of England, with gang members targeting Rolls Royce, Bentley, Land Rover, Range Rover and Alfa Romeo models. Perry Lovejoy, 29, Luke Jackson, 28, Billy Harrison, 30, and Harry Sales, 28, all admitted charges and have been sentenced collectively to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Jackson also had additional offences taken into consideration when sentenced after admitting his guilt in stealing a further 42 cars, worth £2.1 million. Jackson was also sentenced for two offences of burglary committed whilst stealing four of the cars after pleading guilty. Lovejoy was also sentenced to being concerned in the supply of cannabis after pleading guilty to this offence when officers found messages on his phone showing supply activity.

In footage released by Surrey Police, one thief is seen using a device to unlock a keyless vehicle after “hacking” into it, before ramming it through a gated driveway. (Photo: Surrey Police / SWNS)

Investigating Officer Det Con Matt Earl, said; “This was a large-scale investigation that was made possible by the hard-work and dedication of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, as well as the support and collaboration of other neighbouring police forces. The level of criminality that these four people undertook was significant and had a huge financial impact.

