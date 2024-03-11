Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured after an alleged assault at a cemetery. Greater Manchester Police said they received a report of an assault in Southern Cemetery, Manchester at around 11.40am on Sunday (March 10).

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to reports, the assault took place while mourners were paying respects to their loved ones. Visitors to the cemetery said they were 'shocked' by the incident at the cemetery, which was otherwise described as a 'peaceful place'.