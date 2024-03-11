Southern Cemetery: Police launch probe after girl, 16, seriously injured after alleged assault in Manchester
A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured after an alleged assault at a cemetery. Greater Manchester Police said they received a report of an assault in Southern Cemetery, Manchester at around 11.40am on Sunday (March 10).
The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
According to reports, the assault took place while mourners were paying respects to their loved ones. Visitors to the cemetery said they were 'shocked' by the incident at the cemetery, which was otherwise described as a 'peaceful place'.
A cordon was in place in the graveyard for much of the afternoon. Others described seeing scores of police vehicles on Barlow Moor Road following the attack, and an air ambulance was also seen landing nearby. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
