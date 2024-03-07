Rust Trial | Weapons armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
A film set weapons armourer responsible for loading a gun used by US actor Alec Baldwin, resulting in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty after a two-week trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, following the tragic incident on the set of the western film "Rust" in October 2021. The charge of involuntary manslaughter against Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000 (£3,900).
Prosecutors argued that Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly introduced live ammunition onto the set, situated at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe and that safety protocols, which could have detected the live rounds, were neglected.
Defence attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed portrayed her as an easy target, asserting that issues on the film set were beyond her control, including allegations of mishandling weapons by Baldwin.
Baldwin is set to stand trial in July on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after being recharged in January. He has pleaded not guilty.
During a rehearsal, the lead actor and co-producer of the film aimed a gun at Ms. Hutchins, resulting in the weapon discharging, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin has stated that he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger when the gun discharged.
He was initially charged in January 2023, but those charges were formally dismissed three months later. In January 2024, special prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury in Santa Fe after receiving a new analysis of the gun, leading to Baldwin's recharging.
The indictment accuses Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm, and an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter "without due caution or circumspection."
Filming for "Rust" resumed last year in Montana, under an agreement with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's widower, Matthew Hutchins, who became an executive producer as part of the arrangement.
