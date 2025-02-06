Former porn star Emily Willis, has shown signs of progress in her recovery following a cardiac arrest that left her permanently disabled, according to her family’s lawyer.

James Morris, the attorney representing her family, told the Daily Star that Emily can now "move her body somewhat" and "make outward noises" despite being paralysed from an anoxic brain injury. She has been moved from a care home to her mother’s home in Utah, where she is currently receiving care.

"She does make outward noises from time to time, she does move her body around some, but her eyes do move, she does track," Morris said. "Whether or not she’s understanding exactly what’s going on is hard for us to determine, I don’t know."

Morris also revealed that a physiatrist will be brought in as an expert witness to assess Emily’s condition and determine "to what extent she understands what’s happening around her."

When asked if Emily is able to communicate, he said: "I believe that if you were asking her mother, her mother would say, 'Yes, I can communicate with her and understand her albeit not in a verbal sense.'”

Emily’s family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu, the luxury rehab centre where she suffered her cardiac arrest while being treated for severe ketamine addiction - reportedly consuming five to six grams per day. The suit alleges that staff observed her declining health over several days but failed to provide urgent medical care.

According to the lawsuit, Emily arrived at Summit Malibu on January 27, 2024, and was found unconscious on February 4 by a nurse practitioner. It is unclear how long she had been in that state before 911 was called, CPR was performed, and additional staff were summoned to assist.

Morris noted that Emily's blood tests throughout her stay at the rehab were clean, suggesting she was not using drugs while in treatment.

Emily’s mother, Yesenia Cooper, has expressed gratitude for the more than $150,000 (£84,000) raised through a GoFundMe campaign to support her daughter’s medical care. However, Morris said Emily requires ongoing expensive treatment and further financial assistance is needed.

"It's unfortunate, but the cost of the type of treatment that she needs is quite expensive," Morris said. "So it has been very, very warming to the hearts of her loved ones that people have reached out, people have been kind in this manner."

He added that Emily’s mother reads her all the messages of support she receives. "Honestly, her mum sits there and reads to her the notes and the emails that have come in due to the media coverage."

Donations for Emily’s care are being managed through a legal trust in Utah, Morris confirmed.