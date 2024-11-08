Former adult actress Emily Willis “may not walk again” after being placed into a coma following cardiac arrest earlier this year.

The ex-porn star was placed into a coma after suffering from a cardiac arrest while in rehab in February. A GoFundMe page set up by her family helping to fund her medical care provided an update in May which indicated that Willis was showing signs of recovery and responsiveness.

However, Willis remains in the vegetative coma with no update on the fundraiser page since. A medical expert has now told The Mirror US that her coma state may mean that the former adult star may struggle to walk again if she recovers.

Adult film actress, Emily Willis, remains in hospital following an apparent overdose | Getty Images

Dr Hofeldt told the site: "It's sort of called a pseudocoma. And likely what happened is she had her cardiac arrest, and she had decreased perfusion [blood flow] to her brain, and it hit that part of her brain stem that's involved in the nerves that go from the brain to the spinal through the spinal cord into the muscle. And so she is in a state of likely total paralysis.”

She added: "The muscles need nerve impulses to contract and relax to perform movements and the coordination of walking. Over time the nerves may partially recover but usually not enough for walking except in rare cases."

The family have raised more than $90,000 for her medical care, with porn star Lena the Plug recently making a $5,000 donation towards the fundraiser.