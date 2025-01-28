Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former porn star Emily Willis who suffered a cardiac arrest in February last year, is believed to remain in a critical condition as fans await updates from her family.

The 25-year-old fell into a vegetative coma after collapsing at a Malibu rehab centre while undergoing addiction treatment.

Willis, reportedly weighing just 80 pounds at the time of her cardiac arrest, was described by medical professionals as severely malnourished. Dr Hofeldt, a medical health expert, suggested that her weight and height - 5’5” with a BMI of 17.5 - placed her in the category of severe malnutrition, which could have contributed to her cardiac arrest.

"The heart muscle in particular can be critically weakened and can even shrink in size and remodel," Dr Hofeldt explained to Daily Star. "This can lead to abnormal and potentially fatal heart rhythms and cardiac arrest." She further elaborated that severe malnutrition can cause deficiencies in potassium and magnesium, increasing the risk of dangerous heart rhythms and sudden death.

The cause of Willis's dramatic weight loss remains unclear, though Dr Hofeldt said eating disorders, chronic illnesses, or inflammatory conditions are common underlying factors.

The last significant update about Willis’s condition came from a May 2024 post on her GoFundMe page, which revealed she was showing "signs of responsiveness like eye tracking but is still unable to communicate." Earlier updates from her stepfather, Michael, in March 2024, indicated that Willis had awakened from her vegetative state and was displaying positive signs such as smiling and reacting emotionally during conversations.

Porn star Emily Willis is now in critical condition after an apparent overdose | Getty Images

However, since then, her family has not provided further details, leaving fans uncertain about her current state.

The silence from Willis’s family has led to the closure of her most active fan page, @emilywillis_sexyfanpage, which announced its decision earlier this month. The page administrator wrote: "I was thinking about retiring this page a month after hearing the news about Emily. Want to thank everyone who ever supported this page and wish everyone a good life. Will be praying every day for @emilywillisx3 to recover from what she has."

The post also encouraged fans to continue supporting Emily’s GoFundMe campaign to help with her medical expenses. The page has so far raised over $105,000 (£84,000).

Willis was rushed to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California, on February 5, 2024, after being found unresponsive at the rehab centre. Dr Hofeldt likened her condition to "locked-in syndrome," a rare neurological disorder characterised by near-total paralysis except for eye movement.

Despite the lack of update on her condition, fans have not stopped sending her well-wishes on her Instagram page. One wrote: “Its more then 1 year..pray for your best health..come stronger angel.” Another wrote: “I miss you Emily 😢😢😢😢”.