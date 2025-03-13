Tennis star Emma Raducanu has deactivated her Instagram account weeks after dealing with a stalking incident.

The 22-year-old was left in tears and visibly shaken during the Dubai Open in February when she spotted the stalker just two points into her round of 32 match.

Her former coach told the media the man had followed her for 3,600 miles to see her at the tournament. Raducanu had reportedly also seen him the previous day in a public area and pointed him out before security removed and arrested him.

Although she later dropped the charges, the man signed a restraining order barring him from approaching her and banning him from future WTA events. Despite the ordeal, Raducanu chose to continue competing and played at the Indian Wells Masters in California, where she lost in the first round to Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

She traveled to the tournament with additional security after it was revealed she had been dealing with the stalker for three months.

The world number 61 has also faced criticism over an alleged violation of Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code. According to the Daily Mail, Raducanu recently wore a pink outfit while training at the All England Club last year, upsetting at an anonymous club member who reported the incident.

Raducanu had amassed three million followers on Instagram before deactivating her account.

The next major WTA event is the Miami Open, which the Brit missed in 2024 due to injury; she is expected to play this year, with the event kicking off next week.