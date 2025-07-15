A popular Scottish travel vlogger known for documenting her journeys to conflict zones including Palestine, and remote destinations has died at her home in the Scottish Borders.

Emma Witters, widely known by her social media handle Wandering Emma, was found dead at her home on Renwick Terrace in Hawick at 10am on Friday, July 11. The 57-year-old had gained a large online following for her travel vlogs in places such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, and the West Bank in Palestine.

Police Scotland confirmed to STV that Witters was pronounced dead at the scene and that her next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At 10am on Friday, July 11, 2025, officers were called to attend a property on Renwick Terrace, Hawick. A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin are aware.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Despite the police statement, several social media posts have circulated claiming that Witters was killed by Israeli forces while visiting the West Bank. These claims appear to be unfounded.

Witters had previously travelled to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory earlier this year, and continued to post vlogs from that trip in the months following her return to the UK. Her videos from the region, which showed everyday life under military occupation, attracted particular interest.

Witters has more than 140,000 subscribers on YouTube, nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, and 59,000 on TikTok. One follower commented on her last TikTok video, taken in Tulkarm, Palestine: “Rest in peace Emma, I’m so sorry to hear such a beautiful soul has been stolen.” One wrote: “I’m so sorry, My heart aches that you aren’t here anymore. This video is joyful. Fly high, bright soul”.

Witters, originally from the Scottish Borders, had lived in the US for nearly two decades, according to her YouTube bio, before returning to Scotland. She is survived by two children.

No official cause of death has yet been released.