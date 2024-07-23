Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England Lioness star Khiara Keating is expected in court today (July 23) after being charged with possession of so-called ‘hippy crack’.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was arrested on June 18 after she was accused of possessing nitrous oxide - laughing gas - just one day before she was set to join the women’s national team for a three-day training camp at St George’s Park. According to The Mirror, the 20-year-old’s locker at Man City’s Etihad campus training ground was searched by police as part of their investigation.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Khiara Keating (27/06/2004) from Manchester has been charged with possession of class C drugs (Nitrous Oxide). She will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 23 July. These charges relate to an incident which took place on Tuesday 18 June on Queens Road.”

Possession of nitrous oxide with intent to inhale became illegal in the UK in November 2023 and classified a Class C drug after a push from the last government to ban ‘legal highs’. Nitrous oxide has been branded ‘hippy crack’, with possession with intent to inhale punishable by an unlimited fine, community service or a police caution, although repeat offenders may face up to two years in prison while dealer could be sent to jail for up to 14 years.