England Lioness Khiara Keating due in court after being charged with nitrous oxide possession
The Manchester City goalkeeper was arrested on June 18 after she was accused of possessing nitrous oxide - laughing gas - just one day before she was set to join the women’s national team for a three-day training camp at St George’s Park. According to The Mirror, the 20-year-old’s locker at Man City’s Etihad campus training ground was searched by police as part of their investigation.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Khiara Keating (27/06/2004) from Manchester has been charged with possession of class C drugs (Nitrous Oxide). She will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 23 July. These charges relate to an incident which took place on Tuesday 18 June on Queens Road.”
Possession of nitrous oxide with intent to inhale became illegal in the UK in November 2023 and classified a Class C drug after a push from the last government to ban ‘legal highs’. Nitrous oxide has been branded ‘hippy crack’, with possession with intent to inhale punishable by an unlimited fine, community service or a police caution, although repeat offenders may face up to two years in prison while dealer could be sent to jail for up to 14 years.
Keating is a rising star in the Lioness team, having been selected by manager Sarina Wiegman to join the squad in October 2023. It came after the Man City goalie made impressive appearances for the team, keeping nine clean sheets in 22 league games in the season.
