Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Erik Per Sullivan, best known for his role as Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle, made a rare public appearance last week, his first in years, after stepping away from acting nearly two decades ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was spotted in Boston on March 26, bundled up against the cold while grabbing a coffee. Dressed in a washed brown coat, green pants, boots, and a newsboy cap, Sullivan looked unrecognisable from his days as a child star, reported E News.

Sullivan has stayed largely out of the public eye since 2007, and his last film role was in the 2010 drama Twelve, where he played a troubled teen named Timmy. His more iconic role, however, remains as the quirky and unpredictable Dewey in the hit Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which aired from 2000 to 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a graduate student studying Victorian Literature, Sullivan has kept a low profile as his former castmates prepare for a much-anticipated reunion. In December 2024, the original Malcolm in the Middle cast, including Bryan Cranston (Hal), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Christopher Masterson (Francis), confirmed they would return for a four-episode revival on Disney+, scheduled for release in April.

Erik Per Sullivan, best known for his role as Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle. | Getty

Fans quickly noticed that Sullivan’s character, Dewey, will not be part of the upcoming reunion. Instead, the role will be portrayed by newcomer Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. While the reasons for Sullivan’s absence were not officially stated, he has long distanced himself from the entertainment industry.

Despite not joining the revival, Sullivan remains on good terms with his former co-stars. During an appearance at the Paris Manga Sci-Fi Show last April, actress Jane Kaczmarek gave a rare update on her on-screen son.

“He’s very, very well,” she said. “He did Malcolm for seven years. He started at 7, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting at all.”

She also praised his decision to leave the spotlight: “So many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world, (but) it’s not for everyone.”