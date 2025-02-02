Ex On The Beach and TOWIE star wanted by police in connection with Spanish cocaine bust
Jack Fraser, 34, who has featured on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) and Ex On The Beach, was described as a “serious organised criminal” during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Spanish authorities have issued charges against him for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.
It comes after police in Spain seized more than 180kg of cocaine in an anti-drug trafficking sting.
Fraser has denied the accusations.
To his 43,000 Instagram followers, he presents himself as a devoted father to his 18-month-old son, a fitness enthusiast, and a friend to celebrities such as Ant Middleton. However, prosecutor Andrew Held told the court that Fraser was actually a key figure in a major drug operation.
Held said: “The allegation is he was involved in the trafficking of a very large quantity of cocaine, 184kg, which was seized from a boat called the Eulalia on November 15 2021.
“It is alleged by Spain he was part of a group who were involved in the transportation of these drugs and his role was provision of logistical support to other members of the group - he paid for accommodation and rented a house for the crew members.”
Originally from Kent, Fraser is fighting extradition and appeared in court under his full name, Jacques Rene Fraser.