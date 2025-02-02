Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A reality TV star is wanted by Spanish police in connection with an alleged large-scale drug trafficking operation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Fraser, 34, who has featured on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) and Ex On The Beach, was described as a “serious organised criminal” during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Spanish authorities have issued charges against him for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

It comes after police in Spain seized more than 180kg of cocaine in an anti-drug trafficking sting.

Fraser has denied the accusations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality TV star Jack Fraser is wanted by Spanish authorities in connection with a massive drug bust. | Instagram

To his 43,000 Instagram followers, he presents himself as a devoted father to his 18-month-old son, a fitness enthusiast, and a friend to celebrities such as Ant Middleton. However, prosecutor Andrew Held told the court that Fraser was actually a key figure in a major drug operation.

Held said: “The allegation is he was involved in the trafficking of a very large quantity of cocaine, 184kg, which was seized from a boat called the Eulalia on November 15 2021.

“It is alleged by Spain he was part of a group who were involved in the transportation of these drugs and his role was provision of logistical support to other members of the group - he paid for accommodation and rented a house for the crew members.”

Originally from Kent, Fraser is fighting extradition and appeared in court under his full name, Jacques Rene Fraser.