The brother of Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis confirmed her death on Facebook.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis has died at 44 and her death was confirmed by her brother on Facebook. Elijah Inegbedio wrote: “Been at a loss for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous.

“Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis.

“You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Elijah's tribute to his sister, Kevin Bateshansky wrote: “Brother I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. Sending love and light.”

Fans are in shock as Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis has died at 44. Photo: iamkhadiyah/Instagram | iamkhadiyah/Instagram

Khadiyah Lewis’s brother Jamaal Lewis took to Instagram and wrote: “Rest In Peace To My Sister Khadiyah Lewis, She Was The Best." Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis will be best remembered for appearing on seasons 2 and 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she was introduced as rapper Yung Joc’s real estate agent and assistant.

TMZ reported that “the family plans to host a grand memorial for Khadiyah over Zoom. A funeral home in Khadiyah's Oklahoma City birthplace is also planning services for Wednesday, June 11.”

Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis who had 148K followers on Instagram, described herself in her bio as an ‘entrepreneur,’ ‘speaker,’ ‘consultant'’ and ‘accountant. Tributes have been paid on her Instagram page and one fan wrote: “You were so naturally beautiful and intelligent. You were one of my favorites on Love and Hip Hop. I loved how you carried yourself. You were so classy and well-spoken. I don't know what happened but I was so sad to hear about this loss. You were very impactful to this world and I pray that you are resting in peace. Much Love ❤️ Your family and loved ones have my deepest condolences. 🙏🏽 🕊️”