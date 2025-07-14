Fauja Singh, the legendary Sikh marathon runner, has died at the age of 114 after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Punjab.

The incident occurred around 3.30pm on Monday, July 14, in his native village of Beas. He was crossing the road when the collision happened and later died from his injuries at a private hospital in Jalandhar, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Tributes have poured in for the man affectionately known as the "Turbaned Tornado."

“It is heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life today in a tragic road accident in his village,” said Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. “Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. His legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab.”

Kataria also recalled walking alongside Singh during the ‘Nasha Mukt – Rangla Punjab’ march from Beas in December 2024. “Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit,” he said.

Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh, who wrote Fauja’s biography Turbaned Tornado, posted on Facebook: “My Turbaned Tornado is no more.”

Khalsa Lakhvir-Singh described the loss as profound: “Renowned globally for his extraordinary endurance and unwavering spirit, he served as a beacon of inspiration to countless individuals. His untimely death is a significant loss to the sports world and his legions of admirers, leaving behind an indelible legacy.”

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, jathedar of the Akal Takht, said: “Sardar Fauja Singh was a vibrant and spirited Sikh who brought global recognition and honor to the Sikh identity and the turban. He always walked forward in life following the teachings of Gurbani: ‘Look ahead; don’t turn your face backwards.’ Every youngster in Punjab should draw lessons from his life.”

Fauja was born on April 1, 1911. He reportedly could not walk until the age of five and faced multiple tragedies throughout his life, including the deaths of several family members. After migrating to England in the 1990s to live with his son, he took up long-distance running as a way to overcome depression - seriously returning to the sport at the age of 89.

He ran the 2003 London Marathon in just over six hours and completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon at the age of 92 in 5 hours and 40 minutes—setting records in various age categories.

“The legend will no longer run, walk or breathe amongst us, despite his 114 years of strength,” wrote a Kenyan admirer who met him in Nairobi in 2007. “He lived a life larger than life itself.”