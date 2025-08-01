Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, Flaco Jiminez, has died aged 86 after ‘facing a medical hurdle’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music star died surrounded by his family on July 31. Jimenez, who hailed from San Antonio, was known for his Tex Mex and Tejano music.

His death comes just months after being hospitalized over a "medical hurdle." “It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father," his family said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said he will be "missed immensely." Jimenez's son, Arturo, said his father's last words were "I'm tired," as reported by The San Antonio Express News.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, Flaco Jiminez, has died aged 86 after ‘facing a medical hurdle’. (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music) | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

He had celebrated his 86th birthday in March - two months after being admitted to hospital. In January, his family said that he was on the road to recovery.

Jimenez faced health challenges over the past decade. In 2014, he had major back operation and the following year, he underwent emergency surgery for a broken hip following a fall at his home.

Doctors put a new joint in Jimenez's hip after he broke it in two places. The fall happened just a day after he had finished recording a new album with his brother.

Jimenez was known as "Flaco" because of his skinny appearance and his music career spanned decades. During his career, he picked up six Grammy Awards. And, he released more than two dozen albums.