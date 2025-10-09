Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday November 11.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with four counts of rape, as well as nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. Andy Furphy, Detective Superintendnet from the Metropolitan Police said: “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support.

“Our investigation remains open and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected]. Any reports will be dealt with in the strictest confidence by specialist officers.”

Tim Westwood, 68, is accused of commiting the offences against seven women between 1983 and 2016. In a statement by the Crown Prosecution Service, “Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Tim Westwood for a series of serious sexual offences.

“Our prosecutors have established that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Who is Tim Westwood?

Tim Westwood, who is the son of an Anglican priest, used to have shows on Kiss FM, Capital FM and BBC Radio 1. In 2022, The Guardian reported that “Tim Westwood is one of the best-known names in British music, a veteran of the hip-hop scene whose opinions have been able to make or break upcoming artists for more than 30 years.”

It is believed that Tim Westwood is not married and does not have children.