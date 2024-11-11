A former celebrity photographer who took pictures of famous faces such as Madonna, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomi Campbell and Nicki Minaj has been charged with murder.

Benjamin Lozovsky, aged 41, is has been arrested over the death of Jacklyn Timinski, age 37, who was found fataly injured in her New York home.

Police allege Lozovsky struck her in the head with a kettlebell during a drug-fuelled confrontation, leaving her bloody and unconscious and suffering severe head injuries. Lozovsky himself was found naked and bloodied outside the house, in the Bronx.

The alleged attack happened in early September after the pair are said to have met outside a pet store on Manhattan's Upper West Side. They are said to have entered Timinski's home together, but it’s unclear how the night turned violent.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical centre with her injuries but died around a week later. Lozovsky, who had been arrested at the scene, was then charged with murder.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic Lozovsky was well known in industry circles of fashion and entertainment. His work saw him spend time with famous faces as Iggy Pop, Nicki Minaj, Benedict Cumberbatch and Greta Thunberg.

His Instagram page, although not active since 2019, has more than 1,500 followers and shows some of his work, including image of Cumberbath and Thunberg, as well as Madonna, Ariana Grande, Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez.

Former celebrity photographer Benjamin Lozovsky has been charged with murdering a woman. Photo by Instagram/@lozophoto. | Instagram/@lozophoto

In 2020, however, he was violently assaulted by several men. In the attack, they severed a median nerve, which provides movement functions to the forearm, wrist and hand, in his left arm. This left him unable to hold his camera and ended his career.

“Prior to COVID he was a very accomplished photographer and that's really all I can talk about at this point,' Lozovsky's lawyer, Jodi Morales told American publication the Daily News.

“I always emphasize that people are innocent until proven guilty and it's very early in the case. Of course, I know that people will hear the story and make their decision. But there's a lot that needs to be revealed and so I always hope that people will have an open mind,” Morales added.