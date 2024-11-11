Musician Blake Rhea played bass for Grammy-nominated soul blues group Southern Avenue.

Musician Blake Rhea has been killed in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, which is where he was from.

According to WREG Memphis “Blake Rhea was known for making waves in Memphis music since the ’90s, recently touring with the band Southern Avenue.

“Investigators say Rhea was in an argument with 51-year-old Edward Wurl, who had dated the same woman as him, inside Louis Connolly’s Bar on Cleveland Street.

“Security footage shows Rhea walking toward his car as Wurl followed him. After a struggle, shots were fired. Wurl is charged with First Degree Murder and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.”

Blake Rhea’s band Southern Avenue paid tribute to their former bassist on Facebook and wrote: “We are devastated and in utter disbelief over the loss of our brother, Blake Reha. Blake brought a unique warmth and joy to our lives- both through his music and his unforgettable presence. His passion for music was unwanted, and his friendship was a gift to all who knew him.”

Southern Avenue went on to write: “That infectious smile of his, louder than any bass line, lit up every room and stage. Blake’s memory will be a blessing to all of us, and his contributions to Memphis music will live on as part of his lasting legacy. We’ll carry his spirit forward, one note at a time.”

Following Southern Avenue’s tribute, many fans also commented on Blake Rhea’s passing and one wrote: “So sorry everyone. I didn’t know him but any man who is a man of music that passes is very sad. I hope his passion and sacrifices are kept alive in your songs and thoughts. God bless,” whilst another wrote: “Your band is a force. I was blown away by all of you. I’m so sorry. Not sure what happened.”

Tierinii Naftaly, lead singer/songwriter for Southern Avenue, paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Brotha Blake Rhea Jackson on Bass” 🤞🏾♥️This was not just an acknowledgment of your presence on stage, it was my moment for me to extend my endearment to you and throw a lil extra Jackson love on ya because well, we love you. @blakerhea you are a light that will never be forgotten. And I know I talked mad shit to you every day and you rolled with it like a champ! I’m sorry that my sense of humor can be so dry. What I meant to say was I love having you around. Whether you’re loud and complaining or loud and joking, you were always smiling. You have the loudest smile I’ve ever known and That’s what I will miss the most about having you around. I won’t say RIP bcz that would require me to be nice to ya 🙃 So, As you would say to me, ROCK N ROLL Blake Rhea♥️

“My heart is breaking for you and your family. But I got a good vivid visual of a few good laughs that we shared that will keep me lifted, as I keep you and your family lifted in prayer. Thank you for your contribution. Thank you for being so fun and great to work with and for just being one hell of a guy♥️♥️♥️♥️”