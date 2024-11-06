Jada Arnell Thomas was rushed to hospital after being shot by a woman in the crowd.

Singer Jada Arnell Thomas was signing autographs when she was shot after performing with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, Texas, USA. According to NBC News, “Thomas was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue and is reported to be in stable condition, the Dallas Police Department told NBC News.

“Officers arrested Micah Williams, also 26 years old, and said that a handgun was recovered. Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Dallas County Jail.”

Following the incident, Jada Arnell Thomas’s family released a statement via the Facebook page of The Black Academy of Arts and Letter. The statement read: “As many of you are aware, our daughter Jada Arnell Thomas was recently the victim of an unfortunate incident at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, November 2, 2024. She was shot while greeting her fans and graciously autographing the performance program at the end of the 3pm matinee show.”

The statement also read: “Our daughter was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. By the Grace of GOD and a LOT of prayers from her ardent fan base, friends and loyal social media followers, Jada is progressing very well. She said to us “please let everyone know that I love them and deepy appreciate their prayers for my healing.” While we are incredibly appreciative to everyone’s phone call, email and desire to visit Jada, we ask that you continue to pray for her and our family and give our daughter some time and space to continue her healing”

The statement ended with these words: “She’ll eventually read and welcome all of the social media photos; however we have to curtail and limit personal visits. Jada will sing again, and it will be because of God’s grace and your prayers.

“Thank you, Carlton and Olivia Thomas.”

Fans responded to the statement and one wrote: “Sending healing wishes to Jada and standing in support of the Thomas family, her loved ones, and TBAAL,” whilst another wrote: “Oh my goodness. This is horrific but I know God will pull her through.”