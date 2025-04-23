Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former child actor Sophie Nyweide was pregnant when she died earlier this month.

The latest revelation was based on her official death certificate obtained by TMZ. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead on the morning of April 14 on a riverbank in Bennington, Vermont.

An autopsy has been conducted, but authorities have not yet determined an official cause of death. Police have stated that foul play has not been ruled out, and the investigation remains ongoing. Sophie was found at the scene alongside a man who, according to police, is cooperating with the investigation but is not considered a suspect or person of interest.

Nyweide’s mother, Shelly, spoke with TMZ, saying she was aware that her daughter had been using drugs and described her as “a very small woman.” She also mentioned Sophie had been with others when she died, but Shelly did not know who they were.

In reflecting on her daughter’s life, Shelly said the family is in mourning. “Sophie enjoyed acting - and was never subjected to anything hurtful on sets like other child actors have been,” she said.

Sophie's father remembered her as “creative, athletic and wise beyond her years,” adding that she had always insisted on becoming an actor.

Sophie began her acting career as a child, with credits including Bella, Shadows & Lies, Noah, and a role in Law & Order. She rose to prominence in 2009 when she starred alongside Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal in Mammoth, a drama directed by Lukas Moodysson. She later appeared in An Invisible Sign with Jessica Alba in 2010.

Sophie had largely stepped away from acting in recent years, focusing on writing and art.