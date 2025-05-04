Former Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn starts new career as pole dancing teacher
Sarah Jayne Dunn spent 25 years on Hollyoaks, playing Mandy Richardson. But her steamy OnlyFans snaps proved too much for Channel 4 bosses, who told her to quit the site - or the show.
Having decided to leave the soap, Sarah Jayne has now got a new venture - as her Instagram account says, she’s a ‘pole instructor’ and has now taken her first class.
She wrote on the app: “Just shy of 3 years ago, I walked into my first proper pole class - and from the very first spin, I was hooked. Since then, pole has become so much more than a hobby. It’s a passion, a discipline, an art form. It’s graceful, fierce, feminine, powerful, sexy - and unapologetically mine.
“It breaks my heart that there’s still a stigma around pole. That some feel they have to keep their love for it quiet. Because honestly? It’s changed my life. It’s challenged me, empowered me, and skyrocketed my confidence. And now, having just started my teaching journey, I’m ready to pour all that love and knowledge into helping others begin their pole journey. “
Speaking about teaching her first lesson, the 43-year-old told the Sun: “It was great and all the women were so lovely - I’m really excited for them all to go on their own little pole dancing journey. I can see myself doing more and more pole, because it’s unintentionally become my personality.
“I get so much from it on a personal level but also finding space that, as a woman, I feel safe in. I feel supported, I feel I can be myself and not be judged - and how rare is it to find that space and sense of community? I feel very lucky.”
