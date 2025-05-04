Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An actress who was told to leave Hollyoaks when she refused to stop her money-spinning sideline on OnlyFans has a new career - as a pole dancing instructor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Jayne Dunn spent 25 years on Hollyoaks, playing Mandy Richardson. But her steamy OnlyFans snaps proved too much for Channel 4 bosses, who told her to quit the site - or the show.

Having decided to leave the soap, Sarah Jayne has now got a new venture - as her Instagram account says, she’s a ‘pole instructor’ and has now taken her first class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exclusive: Only Fans star and former Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn tells us all about the explicit site (Sarah Jayne Dunn) | Sarah Jayne Dunn

She wrote on the app: “Just shy of 3 years ago, I walked into my first proper pole class - and from the very first spin, I was hooked. Since then, pole has become so much more than a hobby. It’s a passion, a discipline, an art form. It’s graceful, fierce, feminine, powerful, sexy - and unapologetically mine.

“It breaks my heart that there’s still a stigma around pole. That some feel they have to keep their love for it quiet. Because honestly? It’s changed my life. It’s challenged me, empowered me, and skyrocketed my confidence. And now, having just started my teaching journey, I’m ready to pour all that love and knowledge into helping others begin their pole journey. “

Speaking about teaching her first lesson, the 43-year-old told the Sun: “It was great and all the women were so lovely - I’m really excited for them all to go on their own little pole dancing journey. I can see myself doing more and more pole, because it’s unintentionally become my personality.

“I get so much from it on a personal level but also finding space that, as a woman, I feel safe in. I feel supported, I feel I can be myself and not be judged - and how rare is it to find that space and sense of community? I feel very lucky.”