Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara has announced a major new role for 2025, joining the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago as Roxie Hart.

The 41-year-old dancer and presenter will step into the iconic role starting in March, with performances scheduled at The Lowry in Salford from August 25 to August 30, 2025.

The exciting news was shared by Janette on Instagram, where she reposted an announcement from Chicago’s official account. The post read:“Extra extra! Big news for Foxy Roxie! The dazzling Janette Manrara will be joining the #ChicagoUKTour as Roxie Hart from 3rd March!”

Adding her own teaser, Janette wrote: “I have news…”

Janette’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars were quick to show their support. Nadiya Bychkova, who danced alongside Janette on Strictly, reposted the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing: “Couldn't be more proud and excited about my dear friend @jmanrara. Love you lots! Congratulations.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara has announced a major new role for 2025, joining the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago as Roxie Hart. | Getty

Other Strictly stars also celebrated the news. Dianne Buswell commented: “Yessss girl so exciting. So happy for you,” while Amy Dowden cheered: “Go on superstar!”

Kym Marsh added: “Woooooowwwwww that's awesome!!!” and 2023 Strictly winner Vito Coppola wrote: “Congratulatioooooooons.”

Janette joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and danced as a professional until 2021. She then transitioned to co-hosting the spin-off show It Takes Two. Janette has also performed on stages across the UK.