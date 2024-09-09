Giovanni Pernice returned to Italy following the BBC controversy | Getty Images for Zumba

He was at the heart of allegations which are still causing ripples for one of the UK’s top television shows but has already signed up for a new small screen assignment.

Giovanni Pernice has announced he is joining the Italian “equivalent of Dancing With The Stars” following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

In a message posted on Instagram, the 34-year-old Italian professional dancer announced he would be appearing on Ballando con le Stelle, saying he was “excited” to be back on the dancefloor.

It comes after an investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Pernice by former Strictly participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public.

Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice.

Pernice rejects the allegations.

In the post announcing his new role, Pernice said: “Hi everyone, it’s me Giovanni.

“Hope everyone is having a nice rest of the summer. I’m here in Portofino and I just finished two fantastic weeks with my family.

“But I’m here to give some exciting news, because I can finally reveal that from next week, I will be joining the cast of Ballando con le Stelle, which is the equivalent of Dancing with the Stars, Italian version.

“Of course, I’m excited, because finally I’m back on the dancefloor, and hopefully I will create some new magic on the dancefloor, so I’m very, very happy about it.

“Now I have to do the same thing in Italian because there’s a new audience.”

Pernice then gave the announcement in Italian.

His announcement was greeted by actor Hannah Waddingham, who replied to Pernice’s post saying: “Buona fortuna bello. (good luck)”

US singer Michelle Visage, who danced with Pernice in series 17, also added: “Go win and don’t vogue.”

Ahead of its new series, the BBC dancing show said it would introduce new welfare measures including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

It comes after It Takes Two host Janette Manrara told Times Radio she felt it “would not be fair” on new contestants, who are “here to have a positive experience”, if presenters were to mention the abuse claims.

The launch trailer for the latest series of Strictly aired this week, giving a first glimpse into professional dancer Amy Dowden’s return to the show, after recovering from breast cancer.