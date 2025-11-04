Ore Oduba spoke about his pornography addiction on Paul C. Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba has admitted to a pornography addiction that started when he was just 9. He revealed his addiction to Paul C. Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast.

A clip of the episode was shared on Instagram and the caption reads: “Comment or DM us ‘ORE’ and we’ll send you the link to the full conversation.@oreodubaofficial won Strictly Come Dancing with a smile that lit up the nation. When the camera was off, he faced hidden struggles and searched for his true self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this chat, Ore shares about: - How a 30-year P*rnography addiction came close to destroying him. - The impact of an upbringing governed by fear.- How @bbcstrictly changed his life forever.

- Finding meaning through grief.- The freedom of living as the real you.

“Ore reminds us that life isn’t about being perfect; it’s about finding joy in the mess, the flaws, and the truth of who we are.

“***Ore Oduba, We Need To Talk.***”

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba admits to a pornography addiction that started aged 9. Photo: Jeff Spice/Getty Images for The National Lottery | Getty Images for The National Lo

In the clip, Ore says: “I was 9 when I was introduced to pornography, that’s when my addiction started.” He shared that he is getting professional help for his addiction and also told Paul C. Brunson that “When we hear that 60% of children are finding it accidentally, that is cropping up on iPads, that societally it's just so normal. If we leave it, what's going to happen is these children start self educating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the Instagram post, Ore Oduba has been flooded with support from his celebrity friends. Vicky Pattison wrote:”I love Ore. well done babe 🥹,” whilst Amber Davies, who is currently in Strictly Come Dancing 2025, wrote: “I am so beyond proud of you.”

Ore Oduba and his wife Portia announced their separation in October 2024, they had separated earlier in the years after nine years of marriage, the couple share two children together. He took to Instagram Stories at the time and said: “Hi guys. Portia and I are said to announce that we separated earlier this year. We’re so grateful for all the love you’ve shared with us both over the years.

"And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigated this difficult transition. We will be making no further comment. Be kind, always.” Portia also shared the statement on her social media.

When Ore Oduba appeared on the Extraordinary Life Stories podcast, he said: "My wife and I split up 12 months ago. And the life before that and the life that I've grown into are just … entirely different. Ore also discussed the death of his father and said: "My dad died in October 2023. And in the process of our mourning and our grieving and our going to the funeral back in Nigeria, where he lived, I realised I had lived my entire life to that point in fear. Crippling fear."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say that “For the first time, I was able to look at my life as it was now, you know, oh, okay, things had to change. And I started pressing some red buttons in my life, some self-destruct buttons, because I knew that I couldn't carry on as it was."