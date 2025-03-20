Four men turned on another man when a parking dispute got heated - but what they didn’t realise was he was MMA fighter.

The fight happened in Thailand on Sunday (March 16) when another car blocked in the car of martial arts fighter Maxim Arbille.

The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, who has not been named, drove their car to a condominium in Pattaya, Thailand, when they found a car blocking the entrance, according to Thai news outlets The Thaiger and Khaosod English.

They are said to have waited a while for the car to move, but when it didn’t Arbille approached the driver to move his vehicle. The driver, who has not been named, refused however and an argument ensued.

The row became heated and escalated to a physical fight, and three other men appeared and also joined the driver in attacking Arbille. But, he fought back. According to Thai news outlet Channel 8, the four men ended up sustaining more severe injuries than the man they picked on.

MMA fighter Maxim Arbille (pictured with his girlfriend) ended up in a fight over a parking dispute - but managed to overpower his four attackers. Photo by X. | X

A video of the incident shows the Belgian fighter restraining the four men and hitting back at them as they attempted to hurt him.

The condominium guard reported attempted to intervene and break up the fight, but failed. Arbille's girlfriend then called the police, who arrived 20 minutes later and managed to separate the two parties.

Arbille's girlfriend said the men were unable to beat Arbille as he was bigger in stature and has boxing experience, Khaosod English reported. Arbille decided not to press charges, and the group apologised to him and his girlfriend at the police station.