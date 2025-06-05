A TV host was left stunned after being told he likely had skin cancer - live on air.

The unexpected moment happened during a recent segment on the importance of mole checks, when FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia co-anchor Mike Jerrick invited Dr Joanna Walker, a dermatologist from the Tara Miller Melanoma Center at the University of Pennsylvania, to examine a few spots on his arm.

As the pair chatted on camera, Dr Walker pointed to a patch on Jerrick’s elbow and immediately flagged it as suspicious. “So this is a basal cell skin cancer,” she said, examining the area. “That has all the features of the most common type of skin cancer.”

While she reassured Jerrick that it was “very treatable” and “a very slow growing type of skin cancer,” she also made clear that it needed to be removed. When Jerrick asked, “What are you gonna do to it? Burn it off?”, Dr. Walker responded, “This one probably needs to be cut and stitched.” Clearly taken aback, Jerrick replied, “What!? And then stitch me up?”

Dr Walker continued, “It’s not gonna spread to anywhere else on your body. But it needs to be removed so it doesn’t keep growing and taking over normal skin.” Jerrick reacted with disbelief: “Oh, good lord.”

Speaking later on the broadcast, Jerrick opened up about the shock of the moment. “I did say that we should have had her bring her scope because I wanted to check out a couple of things on my arms,” he said. “So that part was planned. But I never really thought it was going to be skin cancer.”

When co-host Alex Holley asked whether he needed to make an appointment, Dr Walker confirmed that Jerrick should schedule a follow-up as soon as possible.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, and while rarely life-threatening, it requires prompt treatment to avoid skin damage.