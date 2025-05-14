A last-minute goal is a bitter pill to swallow for the team on the receiving end - especially in a big game.

Coventry City were the club hit hard by this in the Championship play-offs last night (May 13) as they conceded in the dying moments to Sunderland. The Black Cats will now face Sheffield United at Wembley for the final promotion place to the Premier League.

It means Coventry, who went on a sensational run under manager Frank Lampard this season, will have to wait another year for a shot at returning to the top-flight of English football. The players - and Lampard himself - appeared distraught at full-time, only made worse by a Sunderland fan invading the pitch to grab a cheeky selfie with the former England international.

Now, fans have seen Lampard drowning his sorrows in London, just a stone’s throw away from the stadium where he became a household name in the Premier League.

According to eyewitnesses, Lampard popped a gastropub in Chelsea, for lunch today (May 14). Apparently visiting the stylish Fulham Road venue with his son, the ex-Chelsea legend bought a pint to go with his lunch, literally down the road from Stamford Bridge.

In fairness, after a gut-wrenching result like that, this reporter would probably be having a full liquid lunch, so props to Lampard for having some actual pub grub after the Sunderland defeat.