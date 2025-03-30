Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former popstar has opened up about her recent struggles with mental health - much to the concern of her fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2011, she was hospitalised after reaching “rock bottom”, and admitted to fans this weekend that she is going through another rough patch. Now a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women, Frankie explained how it took her a “whole day” to get to the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: “I have finally made it down to the gym - it has taken me the whole day to actually get here. My depression is absolutely kicking my a*** and I am so over it.

Former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has opened up about her struggles with mental health. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“You know when you just feel like you do all the things you're told to do and then it just always comes back. I'm just so bored of myself, it is so boring. You know, I just think everyone around me must just be so bored of it as well.

“But I am here, I'm gonna try and do as much as I can in the gym, because I know it will make me feel better. Sitting around, eating s***, which is what I've been doing all day, only makes me feel worse.”

Frankie, who married footballer Wayne Bridge in 2014, has two children - Parker and Carter. She has been candid in the past about her mental health journey, talking to her fans about her experience of hitting “rock bottom” emotionally, as well as how her husband Wayne supports her during tough times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a live Q&A video a few years ago, she said: “I was unable to cope with everyday life. I was constantly crying and I felt like I was exhausted and unable to carry on as I was.

“Something had to change. I'd reached rock bottom.

“I think the biggest thing [for Wayne] is to not take it personally and to remind yourself it's an illness. Also try not to feel like you have to fix something for him. Just be there and listen.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.