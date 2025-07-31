Gabby Logan cheers on daughter Lois as budding jockey competes at Glorious Goodwood

Lois Logan - daughter of Gabby and Kenny Logan - made her debut at the Qatar Goodwood Festival today in front of her proud parents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud parents Gabby and Kenny Logan cheered on their daughter Lois on Thursday (July 31) as she made her debut at Goodwood. The showjumper swapped fences for flat racing during the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival saying she now has “an edge for winning”.

Affectionately known as 'Glorious Goodwood', the world famous five-day event is one of the undisputed highlights of the British flat racing season. Former Scotland rugby union player, Kenny, and sports broadcaster, Gabby, were in the crowd for the Markel Magnolia Cup, which was won by London-based Sophie Forsyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lois, 20, who did not place, said: “It was over so quickly and such a thrill. The horse was incredible and put up such a fight against strong opposition. We finished in midfield, which was not a bad result.

“I had to push from the third furlong because they set off so quickly. I have got more of an edge for winning now and am not so scared of speed. It was really good fun.”

Jockey Lois Logan (centre) with parents Kenny Logan (left) and Gabby Logan during Ladies' Day at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Her mother said: “It’s harder to watch than rugby, which is so long – and you have so many more chances to make an impact. It is over so quick and like being a sprinter.

“All those 4.40am starts and the months of physical training have been worth it. Since she broke up from university, she has been going down to Andrew Balding’s stable at Kingsclere four times a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been down there to see her training. It is such a different style of riding to what she has grown up doing. She has loved it. She will definitely go down again if they need her to ride out.”

The event sees riders from the world of business, sport, fashion and media take part to raise money for charity. This year’s Magnolia Cup was in aid of the King’s Trust International, founded by the King to tackle the global crisis of youth unemployment.

As the action got underway today, the course was hit by a huge downpour, leaving racegoers running for cover. After the first two days took place in pleasant weather, the forecast always suggested conditions on day three could take a turn for the worse.

The first race passed on good to firm ground, but as the runners gathered at the start for race two, the Markel Richmond Stakes, the storm clouds were gathering. As Clive Cox’s Coppull crossed the line in front, the heavens had opened and an almighty downpour ensued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took no time at all for puddles to form in the paddock and clerk of the course Ed Arkell took the decision to call a temporary halt to proceedings. However, after a 20 minute dousing, the rain began to ease off and the meeting was allowed to get back under way. However, with lightning in the area the Gordon Stakes was started by flag, rather than stalls.

There was also a delay to the feature Qatar Nassau Stakes with the course keen for the day’s main attraction to begin via starting stalls, with Arkell telling ITV Racing: “We’ve had 26mm in 20 minutes or so and we’ll make a ground change and it will probably be heavy.

“We might have a delay to the Group One while they get the lightning out of the way so they can use the stalls with it being a Group One. It’s very important for the integrity of the race but it’s a decision for the stewards, the starters, the jockeys and myself.

“If we can possibly use starting stalls by holding a race up by five minutes or so that would be great. Your guess is as good as mine as to how much more rain is to come, there’s some more about and we weren’t forecast this, but I’m not sure the forecast is that reliable at the moment.”