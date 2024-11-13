Gary Lineker resigns from hosting Sports Personality of the Year awards in new step away from the BBC

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

1 minute ago
Gary Lineker has taken another step away from the BBC, as he steps down from his role on yet another programme.

As previously reported, the former footballer will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season after hosting the show for 25 years. He will remain with the BBC after both parties agreed to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

But it seems his ties to the broadcaster are slowly being cut away, after it was announced that he will also be leaving his position as co-presenter of the Sports Personality of the Year awards. The BBC said last year’s awards ceremony, which he hosted alongside retired Lioness Alex Scott, and TV presenters Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, was the former England striker’s last.

In his column for the Sun, Piers Morgan - who considers Lineker to be one of his “pals” - hinted that the presenter is jumping before he could be pushed, being the highest-paid star at the BBC while the corporation tries to cut costs.

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season.Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season.
Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season. | BBC

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm Gary has decided to step down from the team presenting BBC Sports Personality of the Year. After 23 years, last year’s 70th anniversary was his final show.”

It follows BBC News reports that the former Leicester, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham forward was open to staying on at Match of the Day but was not offered a new deal. Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman and Football Focus presenter Scott are two of the favourites to replace Lineker on Match of the Day.

A BBC statement on the future of the flagship highlights programme added: “Future plans for Match of the Day will be announced in due course.”

Related topics:BBCGary Lineker

