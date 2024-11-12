After 25 years at the helm of Match of the Day, Gary Lineker’s departure from the BBC programme has come as a shock to many.

The former Leicester, Barcelona and Tottenham striker has confirmed he will step down from the football highlights show at the end of the season, leaving big shoes to fill for whoever takes his place.

For many, Lineker is the only Match of the Day presenter they have ever watched on Saturday nights - aside from temporary fill-ins when he has been absent once in a while. Now, a presenter will have to step up and take his seat permanently.

Already, the bookies have revealed their odds for who could be the next lead presenter, and one person has become a clear frontrunner.

Match of the Day 2 anchor Mark Chapman is currently the bookies’ favourite, with multiple betting platforms touting him as the likely candidate to replace Lineker. Chapman, a British presenter who not only presents the BBC’s sister programme, but also covers the BBC’s mid-week Champions League highlights show - as well as the BBC’s coverage of the Rugby League World Cup and RFL Challenge Cup.

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates has also sprung up as a candidate, alongside the likes of Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Micah Richards.

UK director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, said: “Match of the Day is an iconic programme for the BBC and, with Gary Lineker hosting the coverage since 1999, his departure was always going to hit the headlines. For many, the natural replacement will be Mark Chapman. Already a well-known face of BBC Sports coverage, he currently fronts Match of the Day 2 and is available at 7/4 with BetMGM ahead of Alex Scott next at 4/1.

“Also at 4/1 is Kelly Cates, currently a high-profile figure at Sky Sports, while plenty of other big names are in the mix like BBC stalwart Gabby Logan as well as ITV, Amazon Prime and TNT Sports host Laura Woods and current MOTD pundit Michah Richards.”

Luke Tarr, head of PR at Star Sports, added: “Mark Chapman has held as our favourite since opening the market last night, but we’ve cut Kelly Cates from a 25/1 outsider to a new 3/1 second-favourite. Similarly, Eilidh Barbour has come into contention at 10/1, moving ahead of the likes of Jason Mohammed and Kelly Somers.

“Football Focus presenter Alex Scott has eased out from 9/4 to 5/1 but remains in the frame, along with Gabby Logan, now 9/1 from 7/1.”