Wayne Lineker has revealed he was rushed to hospital for a second shoulder operation.

The 58-year-old Ibiza club owner, who is the estranged younger brother of football pundit Gary Lineker, shared a video from his hospital bed with tubes up his nose. He explained that the surgery was necessary to repair damage caused by a fall during a night out in Ibiza in 2019.

Wayne, who previously underwent surgery on his shoulder in 2021, confirmed that he has now had another procedure to address the lingering issues from the accident.

Sharing a clip from his hospital bed, he reassured followers: “Second shoulder operation successful. I've got two now, they call him the Bionic Man, but yeah, it all went well. I'm in the beautiful Fortress Clinic in London looking after me. Can't lift my f**king arm up to turn the screen round, s**t, oh, there. Yeah, I'm gonna have a little Netflix later, it's quarter to-… it’s ten o'clock and I've got my IVs going, all good! I will be ready for Ibiza."

Meanwhile, Wayne recently made an emotional plea to his brother Gary, 63, with whom he has been estranged since 2008. In a heartfelt post on social media, he expressed a desire to mend their fractured relationship, stating that their late parents would have wanted them to reconcile.

“I know for a fact that they will be looking down on us with one wish,” Wayne wrote. “That would be to become proper brothers again. #lifestooshort.” Accompanying his message was a series of nostalgic photos, including one of the outdoor pool they used to visit as children.

The strained relationship between Wayne and Gary is believed to date back to 2008 when Gary was preparing to marry lingerie model Danielle Bux. Wayne has previously claimed that an awkward introduction in Ibiza led to tensions, with Wayne alleging that Bux had no interest in getting to know him.

Although Wayne was invited to Gary’s wedding in 2009, his girlfriend at the time was not, which led him to boycott the event. According to Wayne, their relationship has reportedly never recovered since.