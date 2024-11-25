Supermodel Georgina Cooper died from cirrhosis of the liver and internal bleeding after her organs failed, it has been reported.

Georgina passed away aged 46 after being taken ill on October 21 on the Greek island of Kos.

One of the generation of British models who rose to fame in the Cool Britannia-era 1990s, alongside Kate Moss, she was on holiday with her partner Nigel and was initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a better equipped medical facility in Heraklion on Crete where she died after five days in intensive care.

A local coroner said no autopsy was needed as her “medical history was known” and her body was flown back to England a few days after she died.

A hospital spokesperson told MailOnline: “The doctors did what they could but because of her condition there was not much that could be done. She died from cirrhosis of the liver and internal bleeding after her organs failed. The coroner ruled there was no need for an autopsy because her medical history was known.

“Her body was moved from the Venizelou Hospital in Heraklion across the city to another facility before being flown back to Britain.”

Family and friends of Georgina, who went under her married name Smith, will attend a funeral service at Vinters Park Crematorium near her home in Maidstone, Kent, next Wednesday.

Supermodels Jade Parfitt, Helena Christensen, Erin O'Connor, Jodie Kidd, all paid tribute to Cooper after her death.

Jade told MailOnline: “Her friends and family are absolutely devastated, Georgina was a ray of light, a very popular model who was riotous fun, always laughing and being naughty in all the best ways. We all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Her achievements in the industry were huge.”

Her former agent Dean Goodman added: “She was the original gap toothed girl! I will miss her immensely, rip in peace, Georgie girl. I will never forget you and always love you, see you on the other side. She had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar.”

Georgina was spotted by a modelling agency aged 13, then appeared in a Bon Jovi music video two years later.