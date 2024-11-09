Georgina Cooper cause of death: Supermodel's former agent reveals secret health battle before death aged 46
The supermodel, who was part of the so-called ‘cool Britannia’ movement alongside Kate Moss and Jodie Kidd in the 1990s, died at the age of 46 according to close friend Jade Parfitt. The presenter and former model said of Cooper: “Devastated to share the news of George's passing.
"One of the funniest and naughtiest, never mind most beautiful friends, we all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Sending so much love to her son, family. And friends. Gone too soon."
It has emerged that Cooper was rushed to hospital on the Greek island of Kos, where she had been staying with husband Noel who she only wed in June. According to reports, the former model’s health began to decline on October 21 before she was rushed to hospital and later transported to a hospital in Crete via air ambulance.
Her former agent, Dean Goodman, has now told MailOnline that Cooper had been “unwell” for some time before her death. He said: "She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband - but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago.
"Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital. But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar."
