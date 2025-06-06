Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin’s wife Victoria Goodwin has been sentenced for hiring a hitman to kill him - and she’s also promised to never contact him again.

Victoria Goodwin has been sentenced to a minimum of three years to seven and a half years in a Nevada prison, with the 92 days she has already served taken off that.

Back in March, TMZ reported that “Victoria Goodwin was arrested last week and booked on two charges ... solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder ... after police said she hatched a plan to kill Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, cops say Victoria was messaging an inmate in a Florida prison, Grant Amato, about getting out of her marriage to Aaron when she asked ... "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Police told TMZ that Victoria initially denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead. She also reportedly claimed that she had no recollection of sending messages to the prisoner in Florida and alleged that she thought the money promised - £11,500 - to be exchanged was for mobile phones. However, she did admit that she and Aaron had been having marital issues.

TMZ have now reported that Victoria was granted a plea deal for pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder which meant she didn’t have to go on trial for her murder-for-hire plot. As part of the deal, the charge of soliciting murder was reportedly dropped.

But she was brought to court on Thursday, (June 5), to hear her sentence. It was the first time Aaron had seen his wife since she was arrested, and TMZ reported that he became emotional as she apologised to him.

“I’m so immensely sorry for the pain and anxiety I’ve caused you and the betrayal you undoubtedly and rightfully feel by my actions,” Victoria told her ex-husband in court before Clark County judge Nadia Krall read her sentence, as reported by Casino.org. “I need you to know that I will always hold love for you. I genuinely pray you find your joy and peace again, and I will bow out of your life forever to hopefully ease that process. I’m sorry I broke us, and I’m consumed with regret every day. My absolute promise to you is that you’ll never see or hear from me.”

Aaron, who filed for divorce a week after his ex-wife’s arrest, also spoke in court about the impact his estranged spouse’s actions had on him. “This has led me into fear of my life,” he told the judge. “I’ve hired … armed security for weeks, not knowing it was over or not a lot, always looking over my shoulder and having to go through therapy and even trying to understand any of it.

“It’s like a heartbreak no one should go through in life. I can’t trust anything anymore. I cry every day. I feel so alone … I didn’t know about any of the murder plot, hit man or the blackmail until the detectives told me after she was arrested. Now behind bars she’s trying to manipulate through lawyers and trying to silence me and not come here today.”

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin married Victoria at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland and shared photographs of them exchanging vows at the altar on Instagram at the time. His caption read: “It finally happened. We got married. After postponing many times due to Covid we got our day. I couldn’t be happier.”