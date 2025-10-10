On October 13, a street in Miami will be named in honour of four-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan.

If you happen to be in South Beach in Miami on October 13, you will be able to witness one of their most famous residents Gloria Estefan being honoured in a dedication ceremony, which is taking place along the iconic Ocean Driver and 13 Street. Steven Meiner who is the Miami Beach Mayor, said: "Gloria Estefan is a true Miami Beach treasure.”

Steven Meiner also added that “She and Emilio have not only shaped the soundtrack of our lives with their iconic music, but they’ve also invested deeply in our community as proud Miami Beach business owners and caretakers of the historic Cardozo Hotel on Ocean Drive. Their legacy is woven into the very fabric of our city.”

Laura Dominguez, Miami Beach Commissioner, said: “Gloria embodies the American dream,” and also said: “She came from Cuba and found tremendous success in Miami Beach where she raised a beautiful family with the love of her life.”

(L-R) Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Gemeny Hernandez and Emily Estefan attend Karol G's Con Cora Foundation's Con Cora Land Benefit Gala on February 22, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who is Gloria Estefan?

Gloria Estefan is not only a Grammy award-winning singer, but is also an actress and has written two New York Times best-selling children’s books. She has been described by Billboard magazine as “the most successful Latin crossover artist in music history,” and received an Oscar nomination for her performance of the song, ‘Music of My Heart.’

Gloria Estefan has also sold over 100 million records worldwide and is known for hits from the 1980s such as Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.” When it comes to her personal life, Gloria first met her husband Emilio, a Cuban-American musician and producer, when she was 17 and he was 22. He has won 19 Grammy Awards and first became known as a member of the Miami Sound Machine.

Gloria married Emilio Estefan in September 1978 and their son Nayib was born two years later. Their daughter Emily was born on December 5, 1994.

In 1992, Gloria and Emilio Estefan bought a hotel, the Cardozo in Miami and also opened their first restaurant, Larios on the Beach, in the same year. In 1997, the couple launched the Gloria Estefan foundation in order to promote education, health and cultural development.

In 2012, Gloria and Emilio became grandparents when son Nayib became a father to a boy called Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola. On September 2, 2023, Gloria and Emilio celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

What happened to Gloria when she was involved in a tour bus crash?

Gloria Estefan was involved in a tour bus crash in March 1990 and nearly died when the bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on a highway in Pennsylvania. She told People magazine in 2020 that "I was taking a nap on the bus, trying to be fresh for the show that night, and suddenly I was lying on the floor, not able to stand up, looking up at the ceiling, going, 'What happened?' The pain was excruciating.”

Who is Gloria Estefan’s daughter Emily going out with?

Gloria Estefan’s daughter Emily is in a relationship with Gemeny Hernandez, the couple have been in a relationship since December 2016. Last year, Emily shared a photograph of her and Gemeny on her Instagram and wrote: “Love is growing up. Love is watching the pigment in your hair fade, the wrinkles on your face form, the softness in your voice amplify. Almost 8 years beautiful. Te Amo 🌹.”

Two days ago, Vanity Fair Spain shared a post on their Instagram page which read: “On Gloria Estefan's (@gloriaestefan) big night she couldn't miss her main support, her family. Emily Estefan (@emily_estefan) and Gemeny Hernandez didn't want to miss this great night.”

Gloria Estefan is 68 and according to Celebrity Net Worth, Gloria Estefan is worth $500 million.