In September 2025, Dolly Parton missed the announcement of Dollywood’s new Night Flight Expedition ride.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday September 17, Dolly Parton’s theme park Dollywood announced its new Night Flight Expedition ride, Dolly Parton appeared via video to explain why she was unable to attend.

Dolly Parton told fans: “Hello Dollywood! It’s me” and went on to say “I know- and I’m here and you’re there. And you're wondering why that is? Well I had a little problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolly Parton went on to explain that “I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection,and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.”

Dolly Parton also said: “So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit.”

On September 19, Kidney Research UK shared a message on their Facebook page, which read: “We’re sorry to hear about Dolly Parton’s recent brush with kidney stones, they can be really painful.” Kidney Research Uk also said: “We’re sending Dolly our best, and hope she’ll be back ‘working 9-5’ before too long.”

What is wrong with Dolly Parton healthwise, how old is she, who are her siblings? Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton's Red Tent Women's Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

At the end of September 2025, Dolly Parton, shared a statement on social media that she would be postponing her Las Vegas shows to 2026. She wrote: “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville. I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.

“But, I believe he’s telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

In response to Dolly Parton’s statement, Barrett Wilbert Weed said: “Oh, please be so gentle with yourself. Take all the time you need. Heal up good. We love you always and forever, sweet angel.” Trace Lysette said: “We love you so much please slow it down and recharge 💝.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton recently gave an update on her sister’s health on Facebook and wrote: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately.

“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Frieda also said: “She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

After writing this post, Frieda then gave a further update and said: “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolly Parton, who is 79, is from a big family, and had six brothers and five sisters: Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd and twins Freida and Rachel. Randy was the eighth child of the 12 Parton siblings and died at 67 in 2021.

Dolly Parton took to Facebook at the time and wrote: “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time.

“We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

“Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You Are My Christmas,” our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.

“He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

“We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts,

“Dolly Parton and Family.

“Those wishing to honor Randy may donate to the Imagination Library in honor of both Randy and our father, Robert Lee Parton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larry Parton died four days after his birth in 1955. When Dolly Parton appeared on Bunny Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, she said: "He didn't live that long, actually. He died at birth.” She also revealed that “But I followed Mama around the whole time she was pregnant. She said that one was gonna be mine. I'd sing to it, kiss it on the belly, but he didn't make it."

Dolly Parton also said that her baby brother’s death “just crushed me.” She also said: "I didn't understand about death and all of that. So that was a real hit for me at that age, that I had lost my baby," she continues. "I had a guilt thing about it, somehow."

Dolly Parton’s younger brother Floyd died in December 2018 at the age of 61. She gave a statement to People magazine that said: “Dolly, and the entire Parton Family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness.” The statement also said: “Yesterday, we laid our sweet baby brother to rest. We all sang his lovely song, ‘Rockin’ Years,’ together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him. He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs.”

Dolly Parton’s brother David died at the age of 82 in November 2024. Dolly’s sister Stella took to X and wrote: “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” the 75-year-old wrote. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.”