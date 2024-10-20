The Tapper family recently quit Channel 4’s Gogglebox. | Daniel Martino

A former Gogglebox star has revealed that she now works a normal 9-5 job, three years after leaving the TV show with her family.

The Tapper family - parents Nikki and Jonathan, along with their children Josh and Amy - were part of Gogglebox from its debut in 2013. In 2018, Amy Tapper surprised viewers when she decided to exit the show to pursue romance on Celebs Go Dating. Since then, she has gained popularity as a social media personality.

However, Amy recently disclosed that she also works as a hairdresser alongside her social media ventures.

She posted a lighthearted video from the award-winning salon in Hertfordshire where she works. In the caption, she said: “Nothing better than a busy salon to kick start the weekend!”

In the playful clip, Amy can be seen clapping two cushions together while another person pretends to play a broom like a musical instrument in the background.

Last summer, Amy revealed she had shed three stone over six months. By then, she had been on her weight loss journey for two years, sharing her progress in 2021 after dropping over three stone.

She managed to go down three dress sizes, from 26 to 20, by reducing her portion sizes and incorporating more dancing at home into her routine.