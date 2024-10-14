Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner shocks fans as she reveals she has split with her long-term boyfriend.

TV fans were shocked after watching Friday’s episode of Gogglebox as Izzi Warner confirmed she had split for boyfriend Grant.

Speaking to her sister Ellie Warner, Izzi Warner began to list the qualities she will be looking for in a man. The TV star, 30, said: “My partner who is practically perfect in every way, do you want to hear it? It's quite extensive.

“I've separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves. So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs police/no drink problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one.”

Izzi added: “And then nice to have: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So hence why I've been single for the last 18 months.”

After watching the episode one fan wrote: “Wait, Izzi is single?'; 'Izzi single? I never knew that'; 'Wait what did Izzi say, that she is single?” Another joked “You'll certainly have to cast yr net beyond Leeds hun.”

Izzi Warner from Gogglebox and her boyfriend Grant have been together for about 10 years and share two children, a son Bobby and a daughter Bessie Rose. They first posted about each other on social media in 2014.

Grant is often mentioned in conversations between Izzi and her sister Ellie on the show, but he has never appeared on screen. The two sisters Izzie and sister Ellie from Leeds have appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox since 2015.

