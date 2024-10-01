Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gogglebox star Roisin Kelly was recently involved in a car crash when her parked vehicle was hit by a truck.

Taking to social media to share details of the incident, she said it took place outside her home in Glasgow as she posted a photo of her heavily damaged car’s backend, which was totally destroyed.

She said the vehicle had been rammed into a tree after being hit by a truck and had to be written off. Fortunately, neither she nor her boyfriend Joe Kyle, who appears on the Channel 4 alongside her, were inside the car at the time.

In a post on TikTok, Kelly expressed frustration with the driver's actions, claiming he was distracted by his phone while speeding. She wrote: "We weren't in the car. But what was more irresponsible was the driver. He sent my beautiful little Adam to the car park in the sky. He was clearly on his phone and also simultaneously attempting to break the sound barrier."

Gogglebox star Roisin Kelly was recently involved in a car crash when her parked vehicle was hit by a truck. | Roisin Kelly/TikTok @palsb4gals

Kelly further alleged that the driver faked a heart attack after the crash, saying: "He got out, faked a heart attack, and when he was getting oxygen got a taxi home."

Roisin and Joe have been regulars on Gogglebox since 2022, where they quickly became fan favourites for their banter and dynamic. The Scottish couple has been together for six years and began living together at Joe's family home in Glasgow during the coronavirus lockdown.

Upon their debut on the show, some viewers noted difficulty in understanding their Scottish accents, with several requesting subtitles.

However, in May 2023, the show was hit by Ofcom complaints after Kyle made a ‘vile remark’ about King Charles’ coronation that was shown on the BBC. During the televisual feast, Joe turned to Roisin and said: "Do you want to hear my pledge? You can stick your Coronation up your a***, you can stick your Coronation up your a***."