Stars of Gogglebox - Steph and Dom Parker - have revealed heartbreaking news for fans of the show.

A former Gogglebox fan favourite has passed away - with fans paying emotional tributes. Stars of the famous Channel 4 sofa-based series, Steph and Dom Parker, have revealed their heartbreak after the loss of their beloved pet dog, Gigi.

The miniature Daschund appeared alongside the eccentric pair on the show several times, but died "in our arms", the couple confirmed to their more than 25,000 followers on Instagram.

Sharing a photograph of Gigi’s collar, they said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that we lost Gigi on Thursday, September 18, in the early evening.

"She passed away at home, in our arms and has joined Coco over the bridge to continue their mischief and zoomies together. We wish we could be more eloquent with our words - but we have none - not yet - but she was loved by so many and you have all been so kind to her and us that we wanted to share this with you as soon as we could actually get the words down - we raise a large glass to ‘The Squeedge’."

Steph and Dom, who married in 1998, joined the hit Channel 4 show for its first series in 2013 and soon became cult icons for their eccentric behaviour - and love of a glass of fizz as they enjoyed taking in the latest telly.

However, their run on Gogglebox came to an end in 2016 - but they continued appearing on screens and in print in their own right, releasing a book, and appearing in shows including The Jump, Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Hunted.

And their dedicated fanbase was quick to react after they revealed the heartbreaking news of Gig's passing, with one saying: "She was a chapter in your lives, but you were her whole book. She was loved from beginning to end. How very special that is."

But while Gigi may have been adored by fans through her time on-screen - she proved a challenge to programme makers, due to her frequent farting.

"She farts a lot. That's not something people necessarily see on camera," Steph told the Daily Star in 2016. "That's the sort of thing they don't show."

Dom added: "People can't see it. But we can certainly smell it. Sometimes we're filming and she finds her squeaky toy and it causes a lot of problems."