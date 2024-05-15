Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gok Wan has opened up about his devestating heartbreak following the death of his best friend. The fashion icon, 49, confirmed on social media that his friend Ali, better known as Fanny McPhee, died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago, and was last seen with Gok three months ago. She then moved to Australia to spend her last few months back home.

Taking to social media, Gok posted a montage of him and Ali and said: “After many years of fighting, Ali has finally ended her battle and is now at peace, resting with the stars. Ali passed away today with her family by her side. Her wonderful son, Tash, who she loved with all her might, reassured us Ali was not in pain and comfortable.

“Ali was the smartest, most courageous, sensitive and kind person any one of us could have had the privilege to meet. In my eyes, she was simply perfect. We spent many years preparing for this moment but no amount of talks or planning could have prepared me for this overwhelming pain.

“I miss her so much already. Her wisdom. Her smile. Her naughtiness. Her kind touch. Her everything. The very moment I met you I fell in love with you. We always said it was destiny that we should have met and I thank every happy thought that we did.