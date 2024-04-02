Boardmasters 2024: The Streets and Maisie Peters to join Stormzy at Cornwall Festival - current lineup
With the clocks going forward as the seasons change, the summer festival season seems to be drawing upon us faster than usual; with lineup announcements coming in thick and fast, Boardmasters 2024 is the latest festival to reveal additions to their already celebrated lineup.
The festival, blending live music and surfing/skateboarding competitions, has announced that The Streets and Maisie Peters will be joining the bill that already boasts the likes of Stormzy, Sam Fender and Chase and Status. Mike Skinner last performed in the United Kingdom on November 16 2023 at London’s Alexandra Palace as part of his “The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light” album tour and makes his return to the festival for the first time since his performance in 2021.
As for Maisie Peters, her inclusion marks her second appearance at the festival, after last performing at the 2021 event much like Mike Skinner. Peters’ live shows are becoming known more and more as a showcase for her unique blend of honest, witty, and relatable diary-style songs, and Boardmasters explains that “Her music reflects her early aspirations of becoming an author, turning her stories into songs since she was nine years old”
Boardmasters 2024 - current festival lineup
Stage locations for each confirmed act in brackets and correct as of writing.
Friday
- Chase and Status Live (Main Stage)
- Courteeners (Main Stage)
- Tom Odell (Main Stage)
- Good Neighbours (Main Stage)
- Ayanna (Main Stage)
- Take A Chance On Us (Main Stage)
- Bicep present Chroma (Land of Saints Stage)
- Kenya Grace (Land of Saints Stage)
- Antslive (Land of Saints Stage)
- Master Peace (Land of Saints Stage)
- Newdad (Land of Saints Stage)
- Corella (Land of Saints Stage)
- Fleetmax Wood (Land of Saints Stage)
- Girls Don’t Sync (Unleashed Stage)
- Billy Gillies (Unleashed Stage)
- Charlotte Plank (Unleashed Stage)
- Clementine Douglas (Unleashed Stage)
- Gok Wan (Unleashed Stage)
- Jazzy (Unleashed Stage)
- Charlie Boon (Unleashed Stage)
- The Teskey Brothers (The View)
- Willie J Healey (The View)
- Maya Delilah (The View)
- Calum Bowie (The View)
- Peri Rae (The View)
- Fray (The View)
- Harry Tabb (The View)
Saturday
- Sam Fender (Main Stage)
- Becky Hill (Main Stage)
- Declan McKenna (Main Stage)
- Holly Humberstone (Main Stage)
- Wunderhorse (Main Stage)
- Nia Archives (Land of Saints Stage)
- Ghetts (Land of Saints Stage)
- Professor Green (Land of Saints Stage)
- Anthony Szmierek (Land of Saints Stage)
- Sprints (Land of Saints Stage)
- Bilk (Land of Saints Stage)
- DJ Luck and MC Neat (Land of Saints Stage)
- Hannah Laing (Unleashed Stage)
- Andy C (Unleashed Stage)
- Katy B (Unleashed Stage)
- Songer (Unleashed Stage)
- Abel (Unleashed Stage)
- Alex Mills (Unleashed Stage)
- Jalen Ngonda (The View)
- Katie Gregson-MacLeod (The View)
- Fiona-Lee (The View)
- The Beau Bennett Collective
- Citizen Papes (The View)
- Maisy Grace (The View)
- Saff Juno (The View)
Sunday
- Stormzy (Main Stage)
- The Street (Main Stage)
- Cat Burns (Main Stage)
- Kate Nash (Main Stage)
- Ragz Orignale (Main Stage)
- Maisie Peters (Land of Saints Stage)
- Overmono (Land of Saints Stage)
- Future Utopia (Land of Saints Stage)
- Los Bitchos (Land of Saints Stage)
- English Teacher (Land of Saints Stage)
- Tors (Land of Saints Stage)
- Strandz (Land of Saints Stage)
- BBY (Land of Saints Stage)
- Swiftogeddon (Land of Saints Stage)
- HEDEX and Eskman (Unleashed Stage)
- Casso (Unleashed Stage)
- Darren Styles (Unleashed Stage)
- Issey Cross (Unleashed Stage)
- Jodie Harsh (Unleashed Stage)
- Redlight (Unleashed Stage)
- Royal Otis (The View)
- *** Secret Guest*** (The View)
- Fred Roberts (The View)
- Jackie Marua (The View)
- Haunt The Woods (The View)
- Clara Bond (The View)
When is Boardmasters 2024 taking place?
Boardmasters 2024 takes place in Newquay, Cornwall from August 7 2024 to August 11 2024.
Are there still tickets available for Boardmasters 2024?
There are still tickets available for Boardmasters 2024 however organisers have stated that the allocation of camping and VIP tickets are at 93% sold. To avoid missing out on tickets, including day tickets, you can visit the Boardmasters 2024 website to book now (booking fees may apply)
