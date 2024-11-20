Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples and have been a partnership since 1983.

Hollywood star Goldie Hawn turns 79 on November 21 and is set to celebrate in style with her partner, Kurt Russell. Last year, her actress daughter Kate Hudson posted a birthday tribute to her mum in honour of her 78th birthday on Instagram. She wrote: “A woman who is easy to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother. WE love you big time Gogo. Join me using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout a big HBD My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT.”

Following her birthday tribute, many fans, including other stars, did not pay attention to Kate Hudson’s one word request. Actress Julianne Moore said: “Happy birthday!!! However there were some fans who did oblige, one called her a “Queen!” whilst another said: “Joy!!!”

Before becoming romantically involved with Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn was married to Bill Hudson, the father of her daughter Kate, and son, Oliver. Kurt Russell has a son, Boston, with former wife, Season Hubley. Goldie and Kurt Russell share one son together, Wyatt Russell.

In 2020, Goldie Hawn told People magazine that “It’s not about the marriage.” She went on to say that “It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling.”

Goldie Hawn also said to CNN’s Chris Wallace in 2023 “Why should we get married? Isn’t that a better question?” In 2021, Goldie Hawn shared a birthday tribute to Kurt Russell where she wrote: "You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine."