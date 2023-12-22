You're likely to ask for one of these hairstyles and haircuts during your first visit to the hair salon in 2024

5 hairstyles and haircuts we'll want at the salon in 2024, as seen on celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker. Photos by Getty. Composite image by NationalWorld.

The new year is a time of reflection and change and, with 2024 on the horizon, we’ll soon be saying goodbye to some of this year’s beloved hairstyles to make way for new trends.

To find out how next year’s hair trends are shaping up, Alice Dawkins, Hair Expert at leading hair extension supplier, Milk + Blush, has predicted the five hair trends she thinks will be popular next year. Keep reading to find out more.

The butterfly bob

This style combines the voluminous layers of the TikTok-famous butterfly haircut with the chicness of a classic bob, attracting the attention of celebs including Zendaya and Jenna Ortega.

While the butterfly cut – the butterfly bob’s more unruly younger sister – may have gained popularity on social media thanks to it being ‘easy’ to DIY at home, you’ll need an expert stylist to properly execute the butterfly bob thanks to its complex layering. Consult your stylist about tailoring the layers and face-framing pieces to best suit your hair type and face shape.

However, while the butterfly bob can be cut to suit almost anyone, this style will require you to have plenty of hair to get the layered look without sparse ends. So, consider investing in a set of filler hair extensions to amp up your hair’s volume if needed.

Bardot bangs

The iconic fringe may have first appeared in the 1960s, but this style still looks just as chic and modern today as it did 60 years ago. Versatile and timeless, these bangs add a touch of femininity and retro allure, making them a popular choice for those seeking a stylish yet adaptable hairstyle. Just look to Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber or even the OG influence herself, Brigitte Bardot, for inspiration.

As the face-framing pieces can be customised, most people will be able to pull off Bardot bangs. However, those with a round face should be wary of making the fringe too heavy as this will emphasise any roundness. Square-shaped faces will need to play with the length of the bangs to elongate the face and avoid making the face appear too rounded.

Hair accessories

With vintage hairstyles cropping up again, so too are hair accessories, with hair ribbons one such trend that’s here to stay. It’s something we’re certainly seeing take social media platforms by storm. #HairRibbon has more than 90 million views on TikTok, and that number is growing, with younger generations eager to try out the cutesy style.

It’s a trend that’s also been picked up by celebrities. From the oversized bows seen on the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Sydney Sweeney to the miniature ribbons as worn by Nicola Coughlan and Hailey Bieber, there’s a wide variety of ways to incorporate hair accessories into your daily looks.

Textured pixies

A textured pixie cut is a versatile and stylish short hairstyle that can suit a variety of face shapes and personal styles. With the right texture and layers, a pixie cut can add volume and dimension to fine hair, while thicker hair can be thinned out for a lighter and more manageable look. Think Anne Hathaway, Emma Watson and Kate Hudson when they had their hair cut in pixies.

Wet-look hairstyles

