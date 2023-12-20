Old Moore’s Almanac 2024 predictions list: what are they, what previous predictions came true in 2023?
Old Moore’s Almanac has been making predictions about the next year for over 200 years - and the 2024 list includes advancements in AI, an assisination warning for Donald Trump and a huge decline in birth rates
As 2023 draws to a close, it's that time of year again where we start pondering what will happen in the year ahead. Thinking about 2024, we will wonder what will happen for us personally, but also what will happen in the wider world.
Luckily, there are some very special and talented people out there who can use their powers to be able to give us an insight into what will happen in the next 12 months. One of the most popular sources people look to every year is Old Moore’s Almanac, which is an astrological almanac which has been published in the UK for over 200 years. It is looked at every year by people who wish to know what is in store both at home and across the world in the year to come.
Old Moore’s Almanac will turn 260 years old in 2024, making it one of the oldest almanacs in the world, but it still has the same green cover it has had for decades. It is the first, Irish and original. The almanac is still published annually and gives predictions of world events for the year to follow.
So, just what does Old Moore Almanac predict will happen in 2024, and what predictions from 2023 came true? Keep reading to find out what you need to know, and for even more predictions about the year ahead you can read all about what Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has said she thinks will happen in 2024 too.
What are Old Moore’s Almanac predictions for 2024?
Here are the predictions Old Moore’s Almanac has made for 2024:
- A severe health warning for Donald Trump, and also also an assassination warning
- Artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more conscious
- Conservative governments will come to power across Europe
- A big earthquake that will stretch across borders
- The moon in the news all year
- AI-generated art sells for record prices
- Regenerative medicine means we can finally regrow limbs and organs
- Electric planes and drone taxis will be used
- The fight to save cash begins
- Space mining starts
- President Joe Biden succumbs to serious health issues
- Birth rates will collapse and babies will become rare
- Age reversal technology will be in the news
What predictions from Old Moore’s Almanac came true?
Old Moore’s Almanac's predictions have been widely reported because of their accuracy. Old Moore famously said that Kate Middleton was pregnant for a second time before it was announced in September 2014, and that the baby’s name would be Charlotte, for example.
In previous years, Old Moore predicted that rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, would have mental health problems and that Trump would run for president again. He also predicted the rise of Bitcoin over 10 years ago. Significantly, he also predicted the Covid-19 pandemic a year before it happened.
There were a number of 2023 predictions that were listed by Old Moore’s Almanac at around this time last year, and some of them came true - at least in part. Here they are:
A submarine drama
A Titan sub imploded in June, with all passengers onboard killed. The sub malfunctioned during its dive to see the Titanic. News the vessel had gone missing led to a four-day search to save those on board but all five passengers died.
Aliens for real
Aliens have been on the news quite a bit this year. Nasa chief Bill Nelson said although there’s no evidence of extraterrestrial origins, he believes aliens do exist and scientists developed a test that can confirm alien life with 90% accuracy. In addition, Harvard University astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb said he believed he has found proof of alien life at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
The moon would be in the news
An Indian spacecraft called Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon in a historic moment in August.
The year of AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been at the forefront of the news this year for many different reasons. The AI industry went mainstream, as Google and Microsoft went head-to-head with their competing chat bots.The Collins Dictionary has named AI as its word of the year after it has made waves across all industries. The use of AI boomed as programmes such as ChatGPT have made the tool more accessible for everyday work. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even said AI could lead to human extinction. Many employees reportedly fear their jobs are at risk because of the rise of AI, but when social media site Snapchat introduced their My AI feature users didn't like it and wanted to get rid of it.
House prices
The rate at which house prices increase would slow in 2023, but they will still go up. This could be true, depending on the area of the country you live in. While house prices across the UK have broadly seen a decrease, there are some areas which have bucked the trend and seen property prices increase
Old Moore said that there would be an asteroid that will be “too close to comfort”. In July, a large asteroid flew close to Earth - and was only spotted by astronomers a few days later.
