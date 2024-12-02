Gregg Wallace is no longer presenting MasterChef while the complaints about him are being investigated | BBC/Shine TV

Gregg Wallace has apologised for blaming misconduct allegations against him on "middle-class women of a certain age," saying he wasn't "in a good head space" when he made the remark.

In a video posted to Instagram, the former MasterChef judge said he wanted to “apologise for any offence” that he caused with his post that he published to his account on Sunday morning.

He said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people. I wasn’t in a good head space with when i posted it. I’ve been under huge amount of stress. A lot of emotions, I felt very alone under siege yesterday when i posted it.”

The 60-year-old stepped back from the BBC cooking show amid an investigation into his alleged historical sexual misconduct, following complaints from 13 individuals over 17 years, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark. Wallace's lawyers have denied the claims, stating, "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."

On Sunday, Wallace said: “I’ve been doing Masterchef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef and I think in that time I have worked with over 4000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

“And apparently now i’m reading in the paper there’s been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle class women of a certain age just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right. In over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef have made sexual remarks or sexual innuendo, can you imagine?”

His remark has drawn criticism from many, calling it ‘insensitive’ and ‘sexist’. Downing Street also said his comments on Sunday defending his actions were “completely inappropriate and misogynistic”.

Wallace has now said that he needs “to take some time out” while the investigation is underway, adding: “I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology.”