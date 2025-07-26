Gregg Wallace has spoken out about the accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“I am not a sex pest” says controversial TV presenter Gregg Wallace as he speaks out about the scandal which saw him dumped from his high profile career.

The 60-year-old former MasterChef host was sacked by the BBC after the investigation into his alleged inappropriate behaviour was released, with 45 out of 83 allegations substantiated, including claims of inappropriate sexual language, humour, and one reported incident of "unwelcome physical contact".

However, Gregg has insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher”. He told The Sun: “I’m not saying I’m not guilty of stuff, but so much has been perceived incorrectly. Things that really hurt me and hurt my family. People think I’ve been taking my trousers down and exposing myself – I’m not a flasher.

“People think I’m a sex pest. I am not. I am not sexist or a misogynist or any of it. There never were any allegations of sexual harassment.”

Gregg insisted his actions had been “perceived incorrectly” and said they were the result of learned behaviour and workplace culture. Gregg also defended his fellow former MasterChef star John Torode, who was also sacked.

The report upheld an allegation of an "extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace", with John, 60, later identifying himself as the individual alleged to have used racist language in 2018 or 2019, "for the sake of transparency" in an Instagram post. On July 15, the corporation announced that John's contract would not be renewed. Torode denied using a racist word and said he has "no recollection" of using racist language.

Gregg said: “He’s not a racist.” Meanwhile, the BBC recently announced that after "careful consideration and consultation with the contestants", it will air John and Gregg's last series of MasterChef - which was filmed in 2024 - on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6, to respect the cooks who gave "so much to the process".