Brock Davies

Brock Davies has issued a public apology to Scheana Shay for cheating on her when she was pregnant.

In an excerpt from her new memoir, My Good Side, Scheana, 40, recently revealed that Brock, 34, had an affair when she was pregnant with their daughter Summer Moon in 2020 and Brock has now broken his silence to call it a “failure of character” and a “choice I regret deeply”.

He shared a letter to Scheana on Instagram and captioned it: “I know it’s taken me time to speak, and that was intentional. I wanted to give Scheana the space to share her story. But the life we’ve chosen is a public one, which means my accountability must be public as well.

“For the last two years, we have been privately doing the hard work of rebuilding what I broke. You have seen me as a husband and a father, and that work will never stop. This moment is about publicly owning and taking accountability for my failures. Just to be clear, I am not going anywhere. I will continue to put the effort and time into being the best version of myself and the man our family deserves.”

In the letter to Scheana, he explained how “incredibly proud” he is of her for telling her truth and revealed his regret over hurting her. He wrote: “As you share your story with the world in your new book, I wanted to share this. I am so incredibly proud of you for telling your truth with such courage. I've kept my own words private until now because this moment deserved to be yours, and I will always support you in telling your story. Now, I want to publicly own my part in it.

“I have spent a long time sitting with the weight of what I did early in our relationship. I hurt you. I fully accept that. I broke something that should have been sacred between us. You gave me trust, love, and stability. I gave you pain. I carry that with me every day.

“When I told you the truth, I knew there would be consequences, both personal and public. But none of that compares to what I did to you and our young family. I crossed a line that should never have been crossed. I betrayed the woman who believed in me, and in doing so, I damaged something real between us. That is what hurts the most.

“It was not a lapse in judgment. It was a failure of character. A choice I regret deeply. You did not deserve that kind of betrayal, especially not from someone who promised to protect your heart. I think about that often, not just what I did, but what it took from you and how much harder it made everything that followed .Through it all, you have never wavered as a mother. You are perfect in that role: present, loving, strong, and steady. Our daughter is incredibly lucky to have you. Watching the way you show up for her has changed the way I try to show up too. It has grounded me in something real and lasting.

“I am not asking for forgiveness. I only want you to know how deeply sorry I am for breaking your trust, how seriously I have taken the harm I caused, and how thankful I am that you continue to show up for her and for yourself. I see that. I respect it. I understand the road to healing is going to be rough. We have faced hard truths due to my actions, and you have stood strong. Together, we have rebuilt something real not just as parents, but as partners. I am proud of where we are, and I do not take a moment of it for granted. With all of me... I'm sorry Brock.”