A 12-year-old boy has died after contracting a rare and deadly brain-eating amoeba while swimming in South Carolina lake.

Jaysen Carr, a student at Hand Middle School in Columbia, passed away on July 18 after being exposed to Naegleria fowleri while swimming in Lake Murray. The microscopic amoeba is known to thrive in warm freshwater and can be fatal when it enters the body through the nose - typically during swimming or diving. His death marks South Carolina’s first reported case of the infection since 2016.

In a statement shared by the family’s attorney Tyler Bailey and reported by WIS News 10, the Carrs said: “Jaysen's family is grieving this unthinkable loss, but they are also grateful at the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community,” it read.

“The family has many questions about how and why Jaysen died and wants to do everything in their power to ensure this doesn't happen to another family. Jaysen's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Children's Hospital – Midlands for their dedicated care and compassion for him and their entire family. We ask for privacy at this time as the family prepares to lay their son to rest.”

A GoFundMe page launched in Jaysen’s memory has already raised more than $42,000 out of a $55,000 target to help the family cover funeral and medical costs. Organised by Rachel Hammond on behalf of Jaysen’s mother, Ebony Carr, the campaign describes the boy as “an incredible son, a devoted brother, and a true friend to everyone who knew him. His kind heart and bright spirit left a lasting impact on everyone he met.”

The post continues: “Jaysen bravely faced a tough medical battle, and while his strength inspired so many, the journey has left the Carr family with numerous unexpected expenses. As they navigate this heartbreaking loss, we want to come together to help ease their burden.”

“Please consider donating to support the Carr family during this devastating time. Your generosity will help cover expenses and give them space to grieve without the added weight of financial stress. Every donation, share, and prayer means the world.”

What is Naegleria fowleri?

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba, a kind of one-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and hot springs.

It is often called the "brain-eating amoeba" because it can infect the brain and destroy brain tissue. Brain infections caused by Naegleria fowleri are very rare but nearly always fatal.