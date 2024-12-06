An actor of hit TV show, Outlander, has been accused of raping an unconscious woman in a hotel room.

Actor Greggory Odjig has been accused of rape and his co-star Glenn Gould allegedly interrupted and confronted him, a court heard. Glenn Gould, who played Chief Bird in the TV series, gave evidence on the fourth day of the trial of fellow Canadian actor Greggory Odjig.

Odjig, who played the role of Satehoronies in Outlander's fourth season, has been accused of raping a 34-year-old woman at the Premier Suites Plus serviced apartments in Glasgow's Bath Street in May 2021. Mr Gould told the court: "I'm a First Nations man from Canada and our job as men, as warriors, is to protect the women and children in our community."

The woman had previously told the jury she had woken to find her leggings in a suitcase after "slipping into a state of unconsciousness" at a suite occupied by Odjig. The prosecution claims that the woman was intoxicated and asleep or unconscious and so incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Odjig has been accused of removing her lower clothing and carrying out the act. The woman told the High Court in Stirling that she had gone to Odjig's suite after a day out in Edinburgh.

They had bumped into Mr Gould at a supermarket near the aparthotel and Odjig invited him to the two-bedroomed apartment to chat. The woman told prosecutor Kath Harper KC that she later fell unconscious after drinking sparkling wine.

She told the court Odjig helped her into bed and she slipped into a state of unconsciousness. The woman said she woke up to shouting and told the court Odjig and Gould were in the room having an argument. She said her pants were on but her pair of leggings were in a suitcase.

In evidence previously recorded and played to the jury, Mr Gould said he thought the woman had "got into the second bottle" of sparkling wine when she passed out suddenly and was then sick. He said he thought things had gone "a little too quiet" and so checked up on her.

Mr Gould said he knocked on Odjig's bedroom door and looked in. He said: "He was under the blankets, basically spooning her. He had his arms under the blankets and he was touching her. His arm was over her waist."

Mr Gould got another person, who asked Odjig what he was doing. He added: "I believe his response was, 'we were just about to have some playtime'." Someone pulled the covers off and said the woman and Odjig both had no underwear on.

Odjig denies raping the woman and the trial continues. An allegation that Odjig had hit the woman has been dropped by the prosecution and he was formally acquitted of that alleged assault.